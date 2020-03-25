Esther Delora Broyles Brown











Ms. E. Delora Broyles Brown, born on September 07, 1922, passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 16, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 60 years, Joseph G. Brown.

She was a loving mother and leaves behind a son, William James Brown and a daughter, Diana Brown Rochester. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Steven A. Rochester, William D. Rochester, Kimberly R. Brown, Kenneth D. Brown and Eric. J. Brown, as well as several great-grandchildren.

Delora was a devout Christian. As a stay at home wife and mom her entire life, she devoted herself to her beloved husband and family. She was well known for being a superb cook. She could whip up a tasty meal in nothing flat. She was an incredible baker and could make the best red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting you ever put in your mouth. During the holidays, she started baking various delicacies mid November. She is remembered for a particular, very delicate, cream cheese, fruit filled pastry, that her son, William, fondly called “things” and could eat by the pound. Her husband Joe used to always exclaim ‘Delora, that tastes so good, it makes your tongue slap your brains out!” Her daughter, Diana, has collected a treasure of Delora’s handwritten recipes in her home.

Delora lived in various states during her married life, but as she was born and raised in her beloved Jellico, Tennessee; she returned to Jellico when she was widowed in 2002 to live out her remaining years.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Burial followed in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community), Jellico, Tennessee.

