By Teresa Brooks

Estel W. Leach, 89, departed this life Wednesday June 28, 2017 at the home of his daughter in Taylor, MI surrounded by loved ones.

Estel was born in Whitley County, in 1928. He is formerly from the Lot Community in Whitley County. Estel served his country proudly in the U.S. Army.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of sixty plus years, Bessie Mae Singleton Leach, son; Grant Leach, grandson; Robert Jr. Leach, father and mother; Arlie and Lindy Leach.

He is survived by his daughter; Melisa (Penny), sons; William, Arlie (Ellen), Robert (Lois), Leach; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren.

The funeral service was held Saturday, July 8, at the Llewellyn Funeral Home Chapel in Jellico, TN with Rev. Martin Bramble officiating.

Interment followed in the Lot Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 154.

