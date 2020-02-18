









Mr. Estel Lee “Sonny” Murray, age 80, of Elk Valley (Pioneer), Tennessee passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Mercy Health-Anderson Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. He was born January 19, 1940 in Elk Valley.

Sonny is preceded in death by: his father, Joseph Henderson Murray; mother, Evelyn Lay Murray; brothers, Joe Murray, Claude Murray, Clyde Murray, Charles Murray, Cliford Murray; and sister, Bertie Mae Blankenship.

He is survived by: his sons, Kevin Lee Murray and wife Heather and James Thomas Murray and wife Mindy; daughter, Kimberly Joyce Murray; grandchildren, Megan Ann Griffin, Paige Elizabeth Murray, Hunter Lee Murray, Kayla Lauren Murray, Adam Matthew Murray, Nash Kelly Murray, and Luke James Murray; great-grandchildren, Kaleigh Michelle Kist, Kendall Jane Murray, Brayden Matthew Murray, and Rylan Jay Reed; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Monday, February 17 at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Adam Hunley officiating. Burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.