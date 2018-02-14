Erratic driver complaint results in arrest of two people in parking lot













A complaint about an erratic driver late Friday afternoon in southern Whitley County resulted in the arrest of two people.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Harrell was traveling on Highway 1804 to follow up on an investigation when a man flagged him down, and informed him that a blue Ford SUV was driving erratically, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Harrell located a vehicle matching the description near the Kentucky-Tennessee state line, according to the release.

Harrell got behind the vehicle, allegedly observed it swerve over the white and yellow lines, and pulled it over in the Save-A-Lot parking lot, according to an arrest citation.

The driver, Christina Gail Siler, 34, of Newcomb, Tennessee, allegedly told police that she had taken Oxycodone, had slurred speech, and failed three field sobriety tests, according to her arrest citation.

She allegedly refused to provide authorities with a blood sample for toxicology testing, according to her arrest citation.

Harrell charged her with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence.

During Harrell’s investigation, Jacklyn M. Jones, 30, allegedly left her two-year-old daughter in a shopping cart by herself, and approached Harrell, but there was a Save-A-Lot employee around, according to her arrest citation.

She allegedly showed signs of impairment, including being unsteady on her feet and having slurred speech, and could not complete field sobriety tests, her arrest citation stated.

“Jacklyn Jones stated she smoked a joint before she came to Save-A-Lot with her daughter in the vehicle,” Harrell wrote.

Harrell charged Jones with endangering the welfare of a minor and public intoxication.

Both Jones and Siler were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center, and was released from jail the following day on $750 surety or signature bonds.

Social services were contacted and the child was released into the custody of a family member, according to the release.

Deputies Joe Prewitt, Brandon Prewitt and Williamsburg K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter assisted with the investigation.