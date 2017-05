By Teresa Brooks

Ernie Bruce Helton, 53, passed away on Monday, May 22, 2017, at his home in Corbin.

He is survived by his wife Rennee Aubrey.

Funeral services were held Friday, May 26, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home.

