By Teresa Brooks

Ermol Lee Foley, also known as “Poss” and “Goat”, 72, passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2017 at his home in Corbin.

Born in Gray, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Ermol William Foley and Bea Hubbs Foley. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as fishing and boat racing, was a car enthusiast and fan of NASCAR. He was also an avid animal lover.

Ermol is survived by his daughter Lesa May and husband David of Louisville; granddaughters Brooklyn May and Emily May of Louisville and Kayla May of Davidson, North Carolina; sisters Joann Messer and Lela Helton and husband Ralph of Corbin; brother Ron Foley and wife Norma of Corbin; and by several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at www.vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.