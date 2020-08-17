Eric Swords returning home to coach Yellow Jackets basketball team











Williamsburg City School welcomes home Eric Swords to become the new Boys’ Basketball Coach at Williamsburg City School. Eric is a 2004 graduate of Williamsburg City School and was a 4-year letterman in Basketball for the Yellow Jackets.

Coach Swords comes to Williamsburg from Berea Community Schools, where he served as the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach since 2016. This past season, his Pirates’ set a school record for the most wins in a single season with 22 and led his team to their first 11th Region Basketball Tournament appearance since 2006. His teams went 18-13 in 2018-19 and 14-12 in 2017-18 which was Berea’s first back-to-back winning seasons in 25 years.

Before coming to Berea, Eric served as an assistant coach at Corbin High School during the 2015-16 season and was the Head Boys’ Basketball Coach at Lynn Camp for two seasons (2013-15).

Coach Swords also adds coaching at the collegiate level to his resume with a stint as a mens’ assistant varsity and head JV coach at Doane College in Crete, NE and at University of Virginia’s College at Wise (UVA-Wise), where he was a mens’ assistant coach.

Eric has a Bachelor of Science degree from UVA-Wise in Business Administration, a Master of Business Administration from the University of the Cumberlands, and a Master of Arts in Teaching and Rank 1 certification from the University of the Cumberlands. He will teach Business and Career classes at Williamsburg City School.

Coach Swords is married to his wife, Ciera (who is a 2003 WHS graduate). They have 3 children; Laila, who is 6 and will enter the first grade at Williamsburg; Donovan, who is 4 and will enter Preschool as a Yellow Jacket, and Quinton, who is 2.

