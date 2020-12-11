









Eric Ross Helton, age 65, of Jacksfork Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1955 in Tokyo, Japan to the late Daymond and Joyce (Bowlin) Helton.

Eric was a veteran on the United States Air Force. He was a UK Wildcat Fan, and a fan of the NFL and NASCAR. He loved spending time with his family, fishing and four wheeling and a good debate. His personal savior was Jesus Christ.

He is survived by his three daughters, Melissa Johnson (Steve) of Lexington, Tiffany Hamblin (Joe) of Keavy and Brittany Skeen (Levi) of Corbin; six grandchildren, Abigail Skeen, Jaylynne Hamblin, Eli Skeen, Lily Skeen, Anna Skeen and Ruby Skeen; special grandson, Jase Jones; loving girlfriend, Vickie Jones of Williamsburg; three brothers, Roy Helton (Missy) of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, Greg Helton (Sharon) of Rockholds and Robert Helton (Melissa) of Rockholds; beloved aunt, Barbara Roberts of Rockholds; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

He will be laid to rest following a private graveside service in the Sharpe Cemetery in Rockholds.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.