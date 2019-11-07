









Eric Michael Ingle, age 55, of Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on November 6, 2019 at the Baptist Health in Corbin, Kentucky. He was born on September 9, 1964 in Indianapolis, Illinois to Jerry Lee Ingle and Joan (Mulinaro) Ingle.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Lee Ingle. He was a graduate of Corbin High School and Eastern Kentucky University. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and Knights of Columbus.

Eric is survived by his mother, Joan Ingle of Corbin, Kentucky; three brothers, Steven Ingle (Cynthia) of Farragut, Tennessee, Brad Ingle (Robin) of Corbin, Ted Ingle (Hallie) of Corbin; sister, Cathy Green (Terry) of Corbin; many nieces and nephews and host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be at 10:00 am, Rosary service at 10:30 am, and funeral Mass at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 9, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Master Street in Corbin, Kentucky. He will be laid to rest in the Pine Hill Cemetery in Corbin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg in charge of arrangements.