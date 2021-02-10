









Eric Dewayne “Peanut” Jones, age 67, of South 13th Street, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Peanut was born on June 15, 1953 in Lynch, Kentucky to the late Samuel Jones Sr. and Edith (Tye) Jones. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Samuel Jones Jr. and Charles Jones; and sister, Carolyn Sue Jones Spicer.

Peanut never met a stranger and loved spending time storytelling with his family and friends. He loved watching all the local sport teams and the Tampa Bay Bucs. He was a veteran of the United States Army having served combat in Vietnam. He loved spending time with Brista the family dog.

He is survived by his son, Dewayne Michael Jones (Sarah) of Lyndhurst, Ohio; two grandchildren, Christopher Cauley and Taylor Jones; his former wife of over 20 years, Mary W. Ballinger of Cleveland, Ohio; sister(s), Beverly “BB” Jones of Williamsburg, Neva Franklin and husband James of Santa Maria, CA.; brother, William “Bill” Jones Sr. of Williamsburg; special nephews, Charlie “Hen” Jones and wife Melisa, Erick “Curl” Jones, Bill Jones Jr., and Denny Jones; special nieces, Bryton Spicer and Angel Spicer; aunt, Almer Umber of Detroit, Michigan; special family, Dwight “Poo Bear” Haun; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, February 20, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 20, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Littlejohn officiating. Following the service, Peanut will be laid to rest in the Croley Addition of Highland Park Cemetery.

