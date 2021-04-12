









Epp Osborne, 80, of Corbin, passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021, at The Heritage. Born February 24, 1941, he was the son of the late Gillie and Pearlie Osborne.

A fun, energetic man, Epp dearly loved family gatherings. He was also an elementary school teacher for over 30 years and taught in both Leslie County and Jefferson County. His students were very special to him, and he treated them accordingly.

In addition to his father and mother, he was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Iva Darlene Osborne; sister, Rebecca Osborne; and two brothers: Willie Osborne and Marcus Osborne.

He leaves behind his sister, Jessie Holland of Hyden and brother, Paul W. Osborne of London. He is also survived by a special niece and caregiver, Diana Rice and husband Earnel and a special nephew and caregiver, James Jones and wife Helen, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1 P.M. on Wednesday, April 14, in the Hart Funeral Home Chapel with Ryan Osborne officiating. Burial will follow in McFarland Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 P.M. Tuesday at Hart Funeral Home, located at 1011 Master Street in Corbin.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.hartfhcorbin.com.

Hart Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.