









Enoch Hubert Siler, age 102, of the Wofford Community, departed this life on Sunday October 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on January 4, 1919 on Wolf Creek in Williamsburg, KY., to the late George and Florence (Cox) Siler. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by seven sisters, Delos, Doris, Zelon, Velmer, Rushia, Ora, and Edith and three brothers, Norton, Willard, and Ulos. He is also preceded in death by his wife of over 63 years Burniedean (Rickett) Siler.

Hubert is survived by his son Jimmy Siler and wife Reta of Williamsburg; loving furry companion Molly; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Hubert served his country in World War II in the Army Air Corps, stationed in the Pacific Theater on Leyte Island and discharged on January 4, 1946. Following his military service Hubert attended two years at Cumberland College and finished his degree at Eastern Kentucky University with degrees in Elementary and Secondary Education. While attending Eastern Kentucky University he met the love of his life Burniedean Rickett and married on March 7, 1952. Upon returning home Hubert taught at the following one room schoolhouses at Upper Wolf Creek, Lower Wolf Creek, Cain Creek, Frankfort, The Gap of the Ridge, Barton, Woodbine, Rockholds, and he was one of the original teachers opening the current Whitley County High School. Hubert retired at Pleasant View Elementary School in 1976.

He was a member of the Wofford Baptist Church for over 75 years where he taught Sunday school for over 40 years and served as the senior Deacon. In Hubert’s retirement he loved to farm and enjoyed his life with his family.

Visitation will be Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel after 6:00 P.M.

Funeral services will be at the Wofford Baptist Church on Wednesday October 13, 2021 with Rev. Bobby Joe Bunch, Rev. James Roaden and Rev. David Aker officiating. Burial will follow in the Wofford Cemetery with American Legion Post #88 Honor Guard performing Military Honors.

In lieu of the flowers contributions can be made to the Wofford Cemetery Perpetual Care Fund; Mrs. Jo Ann Siler, 114 Lud Tolliver Road, Williamsburg, KY 40769.

