Empty Stocking Fund signups Nov. 10 & 12











Signups for the annual Southeastern Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund will take place Nov. 10 and 12.

President Joe Caldwell said families in need living in the tri-county area of Corbin may go to the old Whitley District Court room beside Corbin City Hall between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on either day to register.

Caldwell said families should bring their EBT award letter and identification, including Social Security Cards.

“That gives us a lot of the information we need,” Caldwell said of the award letters.

Caldwell said the Empty Stocking board is expecting between 400 and 500 children.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides each child with a new pair of shoes, a blanket, and an age-appropriate Christmas gift.

The items will be available for pickup on Saturday, December 18 at Immanuel Baptist Church on Browning Acres Road in Corbin.

“For safety reasons, we will be doing a drive-thru pickup like we did last year,” Caldwell said. “While we are not able to put together a party again this year because of COVID–109, we look forward to having a really big party next year.”

Prior to the COVID–19 outbreak families were invited to a Christmas party.

In recent years, the party has been held at The Corbin Center.

Families were provided with a pizza lunch, and treated to a movie at nearby Tri-County Cineplex.

In addition, a number of children were selected at random to receive new bikes.

Caldwell said donations from community businesses and individuals are what enables the Empty Stocking Fund to continue.

Founded in 1988, Caldwell said the effort has given out more than $500,000 worth of items.

“Most of those funds come from local sources,” Caldwell said noting that donations of any amount are welcome and appreciated.

Donations may be mailed to:

Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund

PO Box 511

Corbin, KY 40702

The Empty Stocking Fund is a 501c3 non-profit. Donations are tax deductible.