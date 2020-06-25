Employees at London, Barbourville restaurants test positive for COVID-19











Positive COVID-19 cases have been recently confirmed in employees at restaurants in London and Barbourville.

The Laurel County Health Department reported late Thursday morning that there is a positive COVID-19 case associated with Starbucks of London.

“As a result, the establishment has voluntarily closed for cleaning and disinfecting. The establishment will be closed until further notice. Based on our investigation, and the procedures in place by Starbucks, we have determined the risk to the general public is low,” the Laurel County Health Department stated in a release.

About 5:30 p.m. Thursday, the Laurel County Health Department reported that 10 new positive COVID-19 cases had been confirmed raising the total to 94. It also reported that there are four newly recovered cases bringing the total of active cases to 56.

Laurel County reported four new cases Wednesday, and 11 cases on Tuesday.

Out of the 56 active cases, seven patients are undergoing hospital isolation, and 49 cases are isolating at home, the Laurel County Health Department reported.

Between March 24 and June 4, there were 22 COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Laurel County out of which 20 people recovered and two died. Since June 9, there have been an additional 72 cases reported there, according to the Laurel County Health Department.

On Monday, Laurel County reported its third death from the virus.

Out of the Laurel County cases, six patients were under the age of 18, 17 patients were ages 18-30, 19 patients were ages 31-40, 12 patients were ages 41-50, 12 patients were ages 51-60, 18 patients were ages 61-70, four patients were age 71-80, and six patients were over age 80.

A total of 3,293 COVID-19 tests have been performed in Laurel County as of June 22.

Knox County

About 10 p.m. Wednesday, the Knox County Health Department (KCHD) reported that four additional people had been diagnosed with COVID-19, including one employee at Little Caesars in Barbourville.

“KCHD is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations. The employee, who tested positive, as well as, others in their immediate work are self-quarantining. If you patronized this business on Sunday, June 21, 2020, we encourage the public to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as we all should be continuing to do. Continuing to always use proper preventative measures is the key to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Rebecca Rains, director of the Knox County Health Department in a release.

“The threat to the community is low due to the nature of this business having brief interactions with customers. Although if you do develop symptoms or signs of COVID-19 do get tested. All epidemiological tracing and contact information have been conducted with this case. Any close contacts will be notified by the Knox County Health Department. The KCHD will be collaborating with both local and state partners to ensure that the latest CDC and DPH guidelines are being followed to control the spread throughout Knox County. At this time, KCHD believes the general public is at a low risk of contracting COVID-19, although we strongly encourage the public to follow proper preventative guidelines.”

Between April 6 and May 30, Knox County reported its first 10 COVID-19 cases with all 10 patients having fully recovered by June 15.

Currently there are 20 total cases in Knox County.

Out of the first 12 Knox County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, one patient was ages 18-30, five patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, two patients were ages 51-60, and one patient was age 61-70, according to the Knox County Health Department.

Bell County

Bell County, which didn’t report its first COVID-19 case until May 16, reported its eighth COVID-19 case Wednesday.

On Saturday, June 20, the Bell County Health Department reported its sixth COVID-19 case, and on Monday, it reported its seventh COVID-19 case.

Whitley County

Since June 16, Whitley County has reported six new COVID-19 cases with the most recent case being reported Monday.

Between April 6 and May 17, Whitley County had 11 COVID-19 cases diagnosed, all of whom have been released from isolation.

Since June 8, Whitley County has had 10 additional cases diagnosed out of which nine cases are still active. Two people are isolating in the hospital and seven are isolating at home.

The majority of Whitley County cases have involved people ages 50 and under.

Out of the 21 Whitley County cases, one patient was under the age of 18, six patients were ages 18-30, four patients were ages 31-40, two patients were ages 41-50, one patient was age 51-60, three patients were ages 61-70, and four patients were age 71-80.

McCreary County

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department reported McCreary County’s 17th COVID-19 case Wednesday afternoon. This was the county’s fourth case since Saturday.

The person is a 48-year-old female, who is self-isolated, and asymptomatic.

All four active McCreary County cases are self-isolating.

McCreary County reported its 13th COVID-19 case on May 9, but the first 13 cases have all been released from isolation, according to the Lake Cumberland District Health Department.

Statewide numbers

As of 4 p.m. Thursday, there were 14,617 positive cases of the COVID-19 virus in Kentucky, and 546 deaths from the virus. At least 375,636 people in Kentucky have been tested for COVID-19, and 3,719 people have reported that they have recovered, according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website.