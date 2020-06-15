









Emma “Kathy” Freeman, age 53, of Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on February 27, 1967 in Williamsburg, Kentucky, to Everett Lemasters and Betty (Perkins) Lemasters. She was preceded in death by her parents, Everett and Betty (Perkins) Lemasters; brother, Ron Lemasters; and sister, Debra Lemasters. She was a teacher for over 28 years in the Whitley County School system.

Kathy is survived by her husband, Bill Freeman of Williamsburg; daughter, Casey Renee Freeman of Corbin; sisters, Billie Kersey of Williamsburg, Linda Begley (Michael) of Williamsburg, and Brenda Mills of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing,

Visitation will be after 5:00 PM on Tuesday, June 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral will be at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, June 17, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rob Powers and Rev. James Hodge officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Highland Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.