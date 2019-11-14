









Mrs. Emma Jean St. John, age 79, wife of the late Leland St. John of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday evening, November 13, 2019 at the Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Sam Moore officiating. Burial will follow in the Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Lily. The family will receive friends on Saturday at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.