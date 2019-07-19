Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Emma Grace Cooper crowned 2019 Miss Whitley County Fair

The Whitley County Fair has a new queen.

Emma Grace Cooper is the 2019 Miss Whitley County Fair.

Corbin resident Emma Grace Cooper won the Miss Whitley County Fair Pageant during festivities that were held Saturday evening in the Williamsburg Independent School Auditorium.

Cooper, who is a student at Lindsey Wilson College, plans to become a labor and delivery nurse. She won the inaugural Miss Old Fashioned Trading Days Pageant last fall.

Cooper beat out six other contestants Saturday to win the crown.

2019 Miss Whitley County Fair Emma Cooper and her court.

Cooper won the evening gown competition and tied for first place in the swimsuit competition with Hannah Harrison, who was the first runner-up. Harrison also won the interview competition.

Harrison is a freshman at the University of the Cumberlands and plans to pursue a career in dentistry.

Ashton Elizabeth Little was the second runner-up.

First runner-up Hannah Harrison, Queen Emma Cooper, and second runner-up Ashton Elizabeth Little.

The swimsuit and evening gown competitions both accounted for 30 percent of each contestants score. The interview competition accounted for 40 percent of each contestant’s final score.

Cooper will preside over various events and hand out awards during various competitions during the Whitley County Fair, which will run from Thursday through Saturday.

She will compete in the Miss Kentucky County Fair Pageant in January at the Galt House in Louisville.

Other contestants in Saturday’s pageant, included: Brooke Lee Bugg, Sumer Brieanne Simmons, Makencie Woods, and Annie Caroline Cross.

