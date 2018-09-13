Emergency medical helicopters fly out two people Thursday













Patterson Creek Volunteer firefighters were busy Thursday afternoon setting up an emergency landing zone for not one, but two emergency medical helicopters in connection with separate incidents.

Patterson Creek firefighters began setting up the emergency landing zone about 2:30 p.m, which they established on the baseball field at the old Nevisdale Elementary School.

Whitley County EMS transported a 99-year-old man there from his residence due to a medical emergency.

Air Evac. Lifeteam was the first helicopter to land and transported the man to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville for treatment.

Air Methods was the second emergency medical helicopter to land at the scene.

It flew out a man reported to be in his 60’s, who was injured during an ATV accident in the Nevisdale area. Whitley County EMS initially treated the man at the scene and also transported him to the emergency land zoning.

It was unclear where the second patient was being taken when the helicopter lifted off about 3:30 p.m.