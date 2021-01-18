Emergency Christian Ministries Director resigns











“In 1984, I became a Christian,” said Billy Woodward, director of Emergency Christian Ministries. “I wanted to do something for the Lord. It was a life changing experience for me.”

It was from this desire that the Emergency Christian Ministries (ECM) was born.

Woodward left his well-paying, full-time position with a factory to enter into full-time service of the Lord.

“I wanted to help people because I had a different love in my heart for my fellow man,” he said.

Woodward said that he noticed that people were sleeping in cars and others were struggling, so he said, “why don’t we do something about this”.

His ‘something’ was to gather a group of men and file as a 501c3 non-profit to give the homeless and those struggling a place to sleep.

Woodward said in 1991, the City of Williamsburg had some Housing and Urban Development (HUD) money that had been set aside for some time and they had been unable to use it. The amount was approximately $40,000.

After searching for a location to house the ministry, Woodward found the motel that still houses the shelter. The cost of the motel was $45,000.

Woodward said he and the men approached the mayor and city council to ask if they could apply for the money to purchase the building. The men secured the funds to cover the remaining cost of the building on their own, and at the conclusion of a series of meetings, the city purchased the building and turned it over to the ministry.

The ministry was tasked with finding local support for the project, and Woodward said several of the local churches supported the ministry. Many of the churches and individuals who supported the ministry in 1991, are still supporters of the ministry today.

Woodward said, in 1993, his wife, Joyce, joined him in working at the shelter. Joyce takes care of the paperwork and finances.

While the ministry has tried to serve the community by providing food, clothing and shelter, Woodward said the goal was mainly to lead someone to the Lord.

“There is more to life than just living here because eternity is ahead of us. We try to tell them about Jesus, who will save their souls and change their life,” said Woodward.

The shelter serves between 300 and 400 individuals each year, he said.

After formally retiring in 2018, Woodward has continued to serve as director for the ministry.

“I think it is time that I step down and maybe some person can do a better job and maybe get better involvement in terms of volunteers if that is the decision of the board,” said Woodward.

He said that things have slowed down and it is hard to get people involved.

Woodward described his time at the ministry as having been a good thing. He said that some of his favorite memories include the baptisms of nine individuals down at the boat ramp.

With his time at the ministry drawing to a close, Woodward said that what he will miss most is witnessing to the individuals who would come to his office.

After leaving the ministry, “We will be busy trying to do something for the Lord,” said Woodward. The couple is currently involved in the building of a new church at the Pleasant View 7-mile marker.

Woodward’s last day at the ministry is expected to be Jan. 31.