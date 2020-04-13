Emergency Christian Ministries continuing to serve residents amid COVID-19











Emergency Christian Ministries in Williamsburg is in a unique position as it continues to serve clients in need of a place to stay on a short-term basis while attempting to prevent the possible spread of COVID–19.

“We ask them all the recommended questions, but we have to take people at their word.” Director Bill Woodward said of the individuals who come to stay at the shelter on U.S. 25W.

Woodward said because the shelter has transitioned from long-term housing, the number of residents at the facility at a given time has dropped off substantially.

“We have been real slow,” Woodward said noting the shelter sees about six or seven residents per month.

Social distancing and other directives are enforced at the shelter.

While it is well-stocked in terms of food and toiletries, Woodward said it has recently run out of masks.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control recently recommended individuals wear masks as the virus may spread between people interacting in close proximity, not only through coughing and sneezing, but by speaking.