By Teresa Brooks

Emanuel Goins, 75, of Meadow Creek Road, Rockholds, departed this life on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin.

He was born on July 2, 1941 in Whitley County, to the late Roscoe Goins and Daisy (Faulkner) Goins.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Lena Vanzant, Naomi Petrey and Eula Waters.

He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the UAW, DAV and American Legion Post 88 of Corbin.

He is survived by his loving wife, Helen (Lawson) Goins of Rockholds; two sons, Philip Emanuel Goins of Rockholds and Clifton Russell Goins (DeRhonda) of Corbin; two grandchildren, Jared Neal Goins of Corbin and Kara Beth Harmon (Matthew) of London; brothers, J.D. Goins (Peggy) of Williamsburg and Clifton Goins (Lois) of Corbin; sisters, Omega Moses of Williamsburg and Artis Goins of Muncie, IN; many nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Friday, March 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. J.D. Goins officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Jarvis Johnson Cemetery on Meadow Creek.

Military honors were conducted by the American Legion Post #88 of Corbin.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.