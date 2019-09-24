









Elva Lee Faulkner Stamper, born April 7, 1921 went to her heavenly home on August 26, 2019 in Warren Michigan.

Originally from Williamsburg, Kentucky, she was the widow of Lewis Dilbert Stamper, husband of 51 years. She was the only daughter of Judge Ed Everett and Sarah Frances Tye Faulkner.

She was preceded in death by her brothers, Carl Tye Faulkner, John Glen Faulkner, and James Arnold Faulkner.

She attended Whitley County schools, Brian Stratton Business College in Louisville, Kentucky, and during WWII worked at Wright Aeronautical in Cincinnati, Ohio – later working in Washington, DC.

Elva was an active member of North Point Baptist Church in Warren where she taught Sunday school for many years.

She was a gifted artist and member of the Warren Art Society.

She is survived by two sons Kenneth Scott Stamper (Gloria), Shelby Township, Michigan and Michael Keith Stamper, (Joy) Rochester, Michigan; nine grandchildren – Scott Patrick Stamper (Tammie) Clinton Township, Michigan. Kevin Matthew Stamper (Jennifer) Atlanta, Georgia. Beth Kristen Stamper Podoeski (Jeff) Macomb, Michigan. Todd Kenneth Stamper (Pauline) Clinton Township, Michigan; 11 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews – including especially devoted niece Zee Faulkner Kurfees, Lexington, Kentucky.