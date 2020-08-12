









Elsie Mae Eaton, age 98, of Corbin, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

She was born in Corbin, a daughter of the late John Rogers and Delphia Mayne Rogers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. Eaton in 1997; son, Dallas Eaton; daughter, Cleda Faye Rogers; and granddaughter, Jennifer Rogers.

Elsie is survived by her sons, Darrell Eaton and Denver Eaton; daughters, Joyce Rogers and husband J.B., and Martha Kinman; daughter-in-law, Leaetta Eaton; and by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service for Elsie Eaton will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Joe Eaton officiating.

Burial will follow in the Hart Cemetery in Corbin.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 12th from 6-8pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

COVID regulations require those attending to social distance and to wear a face covering.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.