











Elsie Coldiron, 54, of Williamsburg, passed away Thursday January 11, 2018 at Jellico Community Hospital.

She was born February 25, 1963 in Whitley County, to the late Bill and Tempie Bolton Gabbard.

Along with her parents she was preceded in death by a brother Kenneth Gabbard.

She is survived by five children; Howard Coldiron (Charlene), Mary Alice Coldiron, Bobby Coldiron, Virgie Coldiron (Roscoe) and Kimberly Siler; five grandchildren, Charles Taylor Wade Coldiron, Noah Wayne Coldiron, Madison Coldiron, Alexis Woodsby and Brentley Woodsby, her boyfriend; Daniel Creekmore, two sisters; Gracie Gabbard and Randy Gabbard, two brothers; Bobby Gabbard and Clell Gabbard, half-sister; Mary Gabbard, several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Monday, January 15, with Rev. James Eric Paul officiating.

Interment was in Gabbard Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home was entrusted with these arrangements.