Elsie Avenell Broyles

Posted On 15 Dec 2020
Elsie Avenell Broyles, age 81, of Newcomb, Tennessee passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 at her home.  She was born November 25, 1939 in Harlan, Kentucky.

Avenell was preceded in death by her husband, Arlis Broyles; sons, Ernie Broyles and Todd Broyles; granddaughter, Valerie Georgina Hill; father, Elmer “Buck” Perkins; mother, Etta Mae Lay Perkins; and brother, Robert Elmore “Buster” Perkins.

She is survived by great-grandchildren, Shealyn E. Hill, Alysia S. Hill and Earnie J. Morman; daughter-in-law, Mary Hicks; sisters, Olis Meredith, Phyllis Davis and Betty Godak; a host of nieces, nephews, friends & family to mourn her passing.

The family will honor Avenell’s wishes and no service will be planned.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

