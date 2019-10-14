









Elsie Ann (Treece) Marsee, age 76, of Jellico, Tennessee joined her beloved son, Marty Ray Marsee and her husband, Doyle Ray Marsee in Heaven on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

Elsie was a former co-owner of Jellico Hardware and served for many years as a Teacher’s Aid at Jellico Elementary School. She never met a stranger and was a fixture at Wayne’s Beauty Shop. She was loved by many and will be missed in our community.

Elsie is preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Ray Marsee; parents, Howard and Sally Treece; son, Marty Marsee.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Jennifer Lynn Marsee; grandson, Dr. Marty Ray Marsee, Jr.; daughter-in-law, Michelle Timmins (Greg); sister, Aliene Powel; brother, Shelby Treece, and many other family and friends to mourn her passing. Special friends Rhonda and Mike Wilson.

Serving as pallbearers: Chauncey Beeler, John Beeler, Jody Beeler, Bill Douglas, Nathaniel Pressnell, and Ronny Dunn.

Funeral service was held Friday, October 11 at the Llewellyn Funeral Home in Jellico, Tennessee with Rev. Trey Brock officiating. Internment was held Saturday, October 12 in the Douglas Cemetery at Wooldridge, Tennessee.

Llewellyn Funeral Home of Jellico, TN. in charge of arrangements.