









Elsie Aldine Jones, 88, of Rocky Point School Road, Williamsburg, KY departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Hillcrest Nursing Home in Corbin, KY.

She was born on November 4, 1930 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Augustus Arthur and Nancy (Wells) Cupp.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Daryl Jones and two sons, Edwin Jones and Garry Jones.

Elsie was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She loved to sew and make quilts passing love with every stitch.

Elsie is survived by her son, Glenis Leon Jones (Marilynn) of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Michael Lee Jones of Williamsburg, Sabrina Nichelle Naylor (James Brandon) of Knoxville, Tracy Renee West (Samuel) of Williamsburg and Kyla Dawn Jones of Corbin; six great-grandchildren, Victoria Jones, Abigayle Jones, Dynasty West, Shelby West, Brianna Naylor and James Naylor II; sister, Nola Taylor of Winter Haven, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dillard Cupp and Rev. Art McFarland officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.