









Elmer Lee Wells, age 67, of the Maple Creek Community in Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, May 27, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, KY. He was born December 9, 1953 in Whitley County, KY to the late Norman and Lucy Rains Wells. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bertha Wells.

Elmer and Bertha were united in marriage on June 12, 1971 and to this union had one daughter, Crystal Wells. Together also raising three children whom he loved very much, Bradley Hamblin, Mackenzie Jones who he called his “Boo,” and Matthew Jones.

He is survived by daughter, Crystal Wells, of Williamsburg, KY; three children that he raised, Matthew Jones, Mackenzie Jones, and Bradley Hamblin; his brothers, Henry Wells (Mary) of Williamsburg, KY, Roger Wells (Terry) of Williamsburg, KY, Herman Hamblin of Williamsburg, KY, William Hamblin of Williamsburg, KY, and Jim Hamblin of Williamsburg, KY; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, May 30, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Steve Roehrich and Rev. Roger Wells officiating. Interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be at 6:00 PM on Saturday, May 29, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.