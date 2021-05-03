









Elmer Lee “Bud” Insco, age 80, of Henry Mackey Road, Rockholds, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, April 30, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 2, 1941 in Strawberry Plains, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his mother Maudie (Miles) Insco and his wife, Pauline (Huff) Insco.

He is survived by his daughter, Effie Rose (Rick) of Rockholds; son, Bill King of Barbourville; four grandchildren, Buddy Moore, Bill Brown, Jeannie Rose and Elijah Rose; four great-grandchildren, Buddy Devin, Austin Chase, Brayden Lee and Nevaeh Effie Marie; nephew, Clinton Insco of Ohio; sister in-law, Effie Tucker of Ohio; second cousin, Pauline Jackson; several other nieces and nephews; and a host of other family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Monday, May 3, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, May 4, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Dillard Cupp officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Rose-Insco Cemetery on Bear Branch Spur in Rockholds.

