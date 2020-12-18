









Elmer Isaac Walker, age 88, of Elmer Walker Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 16, 2020 at the Heritage Nursing Home in Corbin, Kentucky. Elmer was born on January 3, 1932 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Jim and Minnie (Petrey) Walker. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of over 55 years, Lorene (Wilson) Walker; grandson, Elmer Darrell Walker; great-grandson, Chase Creek Faulkner; brothers, Chester and Clarence Walker; and sisters, Argene Walker Lanham, Lexi Walker Bryant, Dora Walker Canada and Rosetta Walker Cheek.

Elmer will be forever remembered for his devoted love of God, family and friends. He attended church regularly and taught Sunday School. His hobbies included hunting, fishing and farming.

He is survived by three sons, Homer Walker (Debra), Tony Walker and Jerome Walker (Debbie), all of Williamsburg; eight grandchildren, Jeannie Broyles (David) of London, Deddie Quillen (Patrick) of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Sunshine Walker of Williamsburg, Jody Walker of Williamsburg, Anita Dudney (Rick) of Cookeville, Tennessee, Thomas Walker (Crystal Shepherd) of Williamsburg, Dylan Walker of Williamsburg, and Colton Walker of Williamsburg; twelve great-grandchildren, Brandi, Isaac, Zachary, Madison, Summer, Corey, Tanner, Sydnee, Maddox, Owen, Finn and Mac; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, December 19, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, December 19, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Meadors and Rev. Bill Meadors officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Walker Family Cemetery.

