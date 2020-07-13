









Elmer Browning, age 89, of West 5th Street, Corbin, Kentucky, departed this life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home. He was born on December 1, 1930, in Frakes, Kentucky, to the late Oscar and Nannie Browning.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Joann (Delk) Browning; brothers, Arbie Browning, Levi Browning, Luster Browning, Richard Browning and Alfred Browning; sisters, Della Browning and Mae (Browning) Smith; and a grandson, Richie Claiborne Browning.

He is survived by his children, Elmer Wayne Browning (Denice George) of Corbin and Oscar Browning (Anna Byrd) of Williamsburg; grandson, David Browning of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Wednesday, July 15, at the Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 15, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Gerald Mullins officiating. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Bowlin Cemetery in Jellico, Tennessee.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.