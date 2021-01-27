Ella Joan (Hill) Partin











Ella Joan Partin, age 84, of Cleveland, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 25, 2021. She was born on June 12, 1936 in Jellico, TN to the late Jess and Fannie Hill. She was a 1954 graduate of Jellico High School and worked as a clerk at Jellico Hospital.

She enjoyed yard work and housework. She was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and was a member of the Sunshine Class. She also enjoyed listening to The Gaithers. Ella was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Jerry W. Partin; four brothers, William Earl, Charles Lloyd, Alfred Jerome, and Roy Cecil Hill; and one sister, Mabel Ruth Arnold.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter, Leigh Ann (Bill) Boyd; granddaughter, Hannah; two sisters, Bonnie H. (James E., Jr.) Hall, and Mary E. Roberts; sister-in-law, Hannelore Hill; and several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday evening, January 28, in the Chapel of Companion Funeral Home located at 2415 Georgetown Road NW in Cleveland, TN.

A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow beginning at 7:00 p.m. Ella will be laid to rest in the Jellico Cemetery on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12:00 noon.

You are invited to share a personal memory of Ella or your condolences with her family at her online memorial located at www.companionfunerals.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Helen Ruth Sharp with the Jellico Cemetery Association at 1075 Fifth Street in Jellico, TN 37762 or to 1st Baptist Generations Fund at 1275 Stuart Road NE, Cleveland, TN 37312 in Ella’s honor.

Companion Funeral & Cremation Service in charge of arrangements.

This obituary is a courtesy of the Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico.