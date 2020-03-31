









Ms. Ella Curtis, age 60, wife of the late Bill Lee Curtis of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at her residence.

Due to the current public health issues, the family of Ms. Ella Curtis requested this funeral notice become public after the funeral was over. All services where private. Burial was in the Bryant Cemetery in Rockholds, Kentucky. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.