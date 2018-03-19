











Elizabeth Suzanne “Suzy” Hoskins was born to Lolan Jr. and Betty Redden at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, IL on October 9, 1967.

She passed away on March 16, 2018 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, due to a long term illness from cancer.

Suzy was a teacher of special needs children for 12 years. She loved children, animals, fishing, cooking, and doing creative projects. She enjoyed family gatherings where she was “The Life of the Party”. However, Suzy’s greatest treasure in life was her children. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents Herbert and Delphia Burnett, and Lolan Sr. and Marjorie Redden; her father-in-law Orville Hoskins; a sister-in-law Elaine Hoskins; and an aunt Pauline Prewitt.

She is survived by her parents Lolan and Betty Redden of Williamsburg; her devoted husband Vince Hoskins of Williamsburg, her loving daughter Emily Hoskins (Andrew Buchanan) of Richmond, and her loving son Ethan Hoskins of Williamsburg; a sister Marianne Williams (Hank) and special niece Kayli of Jacksboro, TN; mother-in-law Joyce Hoskins of Williamsburg; brother-in-law Michael Hoskins (Jenene) of Williamsburg; sisters-in-law Mary Massey (John) of Williamsburg, and Carol Lay (David) of Strunk; her dog Pepper and her cat Jazzie; nieces and nephews Adam Lay, Daniel Lay, Rebecca Higginbothem, Josh Hoskins, Genna Kimble, Orville Hoskins, Savannah Ruth and John David Massey; two great nephews and three great nieces; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be after 6:00 PM Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Albert Jones officiating.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.