









Elizabeth Stinnett, age 54, Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at her home. She was born September 21, 1965 in Frankfort, Ky. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stinnett.

She is survived by her children, Brittany Sulfridge (Randall) of Williamsburg, Ky., Sarah Stinnett of Williamsburg, Ky., and Brandon Stinnett of Lexington, Ky.; six grandchildren, Braiden Caldwell, Joselyn Sulfridge, Layken Sulfridge, Kylee Davis, Jack Stinnett, and Brendon Stinnett; her mother, Brenda Ellison of Williamsburg, Ky.; step-father, Lloyd Barnes; two brothers, Charles Barnes (Vanessa) of Williamsburg, Ky., and David Barnes (Dana) of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

