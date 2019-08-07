









Elizabeth Pearl Davis, 87, passed away July 15, 2019 in Reading, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Davis; her parents, Edward and Mary (Ball) Hamblin; brother, Gene M. Hamblin; nephew, Bobby Taylor; and brother-in-law, Robert D. Taylor.

She is survived by her daughter, Anita Lynn Davis; son, David Carl Davis of Reading, OH; brother, Glenn (Marlene) Hamblin; sister, Letha H. Taylor of Williamsburg, KY; nephew, Edward Hamblin (Kerry) of Texas; great nephew, Blake Hamblin of Texas; two great nieces, Jayne Hamblin of Nashville, Tracy Taylor (Rob) Ashcraft and their children, Taylor and Will Ashcraft of Lexington, KY.

A viewing was held Wednesday, July 17 at Smith Grove Funeral Home in Reading, OH.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 19 at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Williamsburg, KY with Rev. Bill Meadors and Brother Willard Douglas officiating.

Internment was in the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in McCreary County.