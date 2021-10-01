









Elizabeth Nevels Young, age 86, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, September 30, 2021 in Corbin, KY. She was born September 15, 1935 in Keno, KY to the late James Everett and Agnes Maxwell Nevels. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Delbert Young; a daughter, Connie Lynn Young; granddaughter, Kaylee Cheyenne Young; six sisters; and one brother.

She is survived by two daughters, Sandra Young Carr of Corbin, KY; Rita Walters (Butch) of Corbin, KY; two sons, Wayne Young (Ethelene) of Williamsburg, KY, Jimmy Young (Arlene) of Corbin, KY; five grandchildren, Melissa Taylor (Michael), Kendra Carr, MiKayla and McKenzie Elizabeth Walters, and Tiffany Young; six great grandchildren, Whitney Carr, Tyler Nichols, Zachary, Matthew, Makinley Taylor, Braylen Scarborough; two brothers, Litton Nevels, Paul Nevels both of Whitley City, KY; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday, October 3, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. James Hodge, Rev. Homer Johnson, and Rev. Floyd Hale officiating. Interment will be in Wells Cemetery at Gausdale.

Visitation will be 1:00 PM until the funeral hour on Sunday, October 3, at Ellison Funeral Home Chapel.

