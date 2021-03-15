









Elizabeth Irene Hollingsworth, age 54, Keavy, Kentucky, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 16 in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ronnie Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.