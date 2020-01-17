Elizabeth “Betty” “Baby Doll” Green Rains











Elizabeth “Betty” “Baby Doll” (nee Green) Rains, age 81, of Anderson Township, OH and formerly of Pleasant View, KY passed January 13, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Rains. Loving mother of Dale Rains and Donna Rains. Dear grandmother of Ashley Rains. Devoted sister of Movoureene (Herbert) Wilson.

Memorials suggested to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org Services have been held.

