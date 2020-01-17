Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Elizabeth “Betty” “Baby Doll” Green Rains

Posted On 17 Jan 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag:

Elizabeth “Betty” “Baby Doll” (nee Green) Rains, age 81, of Anderson Township, OH and formerly of Pleasant View, KY passed January 13, 2020.

Beloved wife of the late Kenneth J. Rains. Loving mother of Dale Rains and Donna Rains. Dear grandmother of Ashley Rains. Devoted sister of Movoureene (Herbert) Wilson.

Memorials suggested to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org  Services have been held.

Guest book available at www.hayfuneralhome.com

About the Author

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal