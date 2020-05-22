









Elizabeth Ann Smith, age 61, of Valrico, FL, formerly of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Sun City Hospice House in Ruskin, Florida. She was born on November 12, 1958 in Jellico, TN, to the late Ralph and Liza Kitts Marlow. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Stanley Marlow and Larry Marlow.

She is survived by her husband, David Smith of Valrico, FL; two daughters, Lisa Cafero and Chasity Hughi; five grandchildren; four sisters, Gale Creekmore (Johnny) of Jellico, TN, Deborah McGinnis of Williamsburg, KY, Elaine Davis of Piqua, OH, and Darlene White (Charles) of Williamsburg, KY; three brothers, Tony Marlow (Emma) of Kingston Springs, TN, Ralph Marlow of Lafollette, TN, and David Marlow (Lou) of Richmond, IN; several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends and relatives to mourn her passing.

Graveside services were held Thursday, May 21, at Oaklawn Cemetery with Brother Johnny Creekmore officiating. Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.