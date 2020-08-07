









Eliza Sabra Spurlock, age 88, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation.

She was born in Corbin, KY, a daughter to the late Chester Roark and Nancy Ponder Roark. She was a homemaker in addition to serving as a minister’s wife.

In addition to her parents, Eliza was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Ova Spurlock in 1983; a daughter, Nancy Parker; brother, Joel Roark; and by her sisters, Della Krug, Mary Burt, and Thelma Asher.

She is survived by her children, Rev. Ova Allen Spurlock and wife Connie; Emma Roberts and husband Kenneth; Brenda Spurlock, and John Dewayne Spurlock; brother, Charles Arthur Roark; and by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and by several nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, August 10, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Bro. Floyd Hale and Bro. Charles Murphy officiating.

Visitation will also be on Monday from 12noon until the funeral at 2pm at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com

Those attending are reminded that COVID regulations require you to socially distance and to wear a mask.

Burial will take place on Tuesday at 1pm at the Vine Street Cemetery in Cincinnati, OH.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.