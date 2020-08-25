Electric cable spools to be transformed into tables as part of art project at tourism lot











The giant chess set recently set up on the Corbin Tourism lot on North Main Street will soon be augmented by five unique tables courtesy of Cumberland Valley Rural Electric and the Cumberland Arts Collective.

Tourism Director Maggy Kriebel said as part of the “place making initiative” for the lot at the corner of North Main and Monroe Street, she has secured five large electrical cable spools.

“I just saw a blank canvas and thought, ‘How cool!” Kriebel said noting that Middlesboro has done something similar.

In the coming weeks, members of the art collective will be painting the spools.

“I’m just going to let them do their own artistic thing,” Kriebel said when asked if there would be any type of theme for the artwork.

Kriebel said she has wooden bistro style chairs to go with the tables.

Kriebel had previously had the large flower pots that adorned the Main Street sidewalks moved to the lot in an effort to brighten the area.

Future plans include adding a mural to the wall of the neighboring Cloud Medical Supplies building.

There are also plans to eventually add a giant Connect Four game to the site.

Kriebel said the place making initiative includes the pocket park that was created by closing down the portion of Monroe Street between North Main and Depot Street. The area has since had picnic tables installed. The street has been painted with a picnic blanket design, and a take on the Beatles’ famous “Abby Road” album cover featuring KFC founder Colonel Harland Sanders and three chickens has been used to create a mural on a nearby wall.

Kriebel said the city is planning to refurbish the beach volleyball courts that were installed in the vacant at the corner of Gordon and Depot Street.

The nets will be reinstalled to again permit pick-up volleyball games to take place.