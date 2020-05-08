Elective surgeries resume at Baptist Health Corbin











Baptist Health Corbin is developing plans to resume elective surgeries and procedures, and the first outpatient surgeries began Wednesday, along with invasive procedures such as colonoscopies, hernia repair, hysterectomy, cardiac heart catheterization, and bronchoscopy (scope of the lungs and pathways to the lungs).

In addition, outpatient diagnostic radiology and laboratory services, including mammograms, CT scans, general and cardiac ultrasounds, MRI’s, nuclear medicine, x-rays, and all lab work has resumed this week.

“We will closely follow all local, state and national guidelines in regard to checking everyone in advance for COVID-19 symptoms and maintaining proper physical distancing,” said Gerard Colman, Baptist Health CEO. “We have successfully flattened the curve and we will continue to use these measures for the safety of our communities, providers and employees.”

In patient surgeries are scheduled to resume May 13 at the Corbin facility.

The hospital began working with physician’s offices on April 29 to reschedule postponed surgeries and procedures

Baptist Health Corbin officials estimated that there are more than 500 surgeries and procedures needing to be rescheduled since elective surgeries were suspended on March 18, and diagnostic procedures followed on March 25.

It is estimated it will take four to five weeks to clear that backlog.

Officials stated the goal is to resume normal patient volumes on such procedures by late May or early June.

“Anyone who has postponed surgery or a procedure needs to discuss timing with their doctor as to when they should reschedule. We want to be sure they meet all pre-surgery requirements so they can have the best outcome,” said Baptist Health Corbin President Anthony Powers.

With the surgeries and procedures resuming, officials said the hospital has begun calling back furloughed staff.

Baptist Health announced in mid-April that nearly 2,500 of its approximately 19,500 employees would be furloughed.

“We will continue to add staff as we ramp up over next few weeks until we are completely staffed,” hospital officials stated.

Safety measures to help prevent the spread of COVID–19 remains in place at the hospital.

Patients and staff are required to wear masks and will have their temperature checked upon entering the facility.

Restrictions on bringing a companion to appointments will continue. Patients should come alone, unless they are under age 18, or are incapacitated and need assistance. Visitation is allowed in end-of-life cases.