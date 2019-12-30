Election filing deadline moved up to Jan. 10











Those thinking about running for Corbin City Commission or Williamsburg City Council next year are going to have less time to decide than in prior years.

A recent change to the law moves Kentucky’s election filing deadline for these offices from the last Tuesday of January 2020 to January 10, 2020, at 4 p.m.

All four seats on the Corbin City Commission and all six seats on the Williamsburg City Council will be up for election.

January 10 is also the filing deadline to run for the unexpired term of former Whitley County Clerk Kay Schwartz, who retired on November 30. Longtime deputy clerk Carolyn Willis has been appointed as interim clerk until after the results of a special election next year to fill the office are certified.

Willis, a 26-year veteran of the county clerk’s office, has already filed to run for the position next year.

As of 11 a.m. Friday, the only other candidate, who has already filed at the Whitley County Clerk’s Office, was Loren Connell, who is seeking re-election to the Williamsburg City Council.

Incumbent Corbin City Commissioners David Hart and Brandon Shepherd previously announced plans to run for the 86th state representative seat currently held by Jim Stewart III rather than seek re-election to the Corbin City Commission. Stewart has announced plans to retire at the end of his current term in office.

Several school board seats will also be up for re-election next year, but the filing deadline in those races isn’t until August.