









Eleanor Ruth Gertiser, age 85, of Brush Arbor Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at her home. Eleanor was born on May 5, 1936 in St. Charles, Missouri to the late Louie and Ida (Harrison) Wade. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by a son, Jay Gertiser.

Eleanor attended Grace Christian Fellowship Church. She enjoyed working puzzles and gardening. Eleanor loved her family and spending time with them.

She is survived by her husband, John Gertiser of Greenwood, Indiana; her children, Dale Gertiser of Mena, Arizona, Mike Gertiser (Carole) of Glencoe, Oklahoma, Lisa Tiedemann (Jeffrey) of Greenwood, Indiana, Laurie Taylor (Mike) of Louisville, Kentucky, Tara Briggs (Rocky) of Williamsburg, Kentucky and Jeff Gertiser (Kym) of Louisville, Kentucky; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two sisters, Martha Copeland (Glenn) of New Mexico and Shirley Marvin (Brian) of Bowling Green, Kentucky; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 6:00 P.M. on Friday, May 21, at Grace Christian Fellowship Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky.

The funeral service will be held at 6:00 P.M. Friday, May 21, at Grace Christian Fellowship Church with Rev. Gerald Mullins and Rev. Brian Minton officiating.

Eleanor will lie-in-state from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. (Central Time) on Saturday, May 22, at the Boiling Springs General Baptist Church on Boiling Springs Road in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

She will be laid to rest following a 1:00 P.M. (Central Time) graveside service on Saturday, May 22 in the Boiling Springs General Baptist Church Cemetery in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.