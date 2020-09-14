









Eleanor Clay (Chandler) Cox, age 77, of Allen, Texas, formerly of Jellico, Tennessee peacefully entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at the Victoria Gardens of Allen, TX.

Clay was born on February 28, 1943 to the late Rev. Ernest N. Chandler and Edna May (Hardin) Chandler in Pleasureville, Kentucky.

She was a graduate of Jellico High School – Class of 1961. She was a long time member of the Jellico Church of God, Mountain Assembly.

In addition to her parents, Clay was preceded in death by her brother and best friend, William Truett Chandler.

Clay is survived by two sons, Mark Cox, and wife, Gabby, of Grand Prairie, TX, and Tim Cox, and wife, Chera, of Fairview, TX; eight grandchildren, Ashley Cox, and husband, Cruz, of Knoxville, TN, Lindsay (Cox) Slagle, and husband, Toby, of Pasadena, California, Jesse Cox and Seth Cox, both of Fairview, TX, Julian Solorio, of Arlington, TX, Max Solorio, of Denton, TX, and Olivia Wilson and Kaden Wilson, both of Fairview, TX; four great-grandchildren, Dexan, Jack, Elias, and Azaiah Cox, all of Knoxville, TN.

Clay is also survived by her niece, Angie Chandler, of Huber Heights, Ohio; nephew, Neil Chandler, and wife, Tina, of Chula Vista, CA; sister-in-law, Ginger Chandler, of Huber Heights, OH; great-nieces, Erica and Brooke Chandler, both of Chula Vista, CA, along with a host of friends and other relatives to mourn her passing.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening, September 18, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel.

The funeral will immediately follow on Friday evening, September 18, at 7:00 p.m. at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Tim Walden officiating.

Special music will be provided by Kevin and Kim Walden.

Interment will follow on Saturday morning, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. in the Douglas Cemetery located in Campbell County, TN.

Cox & Son Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.