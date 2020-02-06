Elbert Hatfield











Mr. Elbert “Greasy” Hatfield, age 74, of Stinking Creek (Lafollette), Tennessee passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home. He was born July 26, 1945 in Valley Creek, Tennessee.

Elbert is preceded in death by: his father, Marshall James Hatfield; mother, Gracie Gulley Hatfield; and brothers, James, Lloyd, Odis and Marvin Hatfield.

He is survived by: his wife, Phyllis Ayers Hatfield; daughter, Misty Dykes and husband, Chris; grandchildren, Addison and Grayson Dykes; brothers, Albert Hatfield, Lonnie Hatfield and wife Ruth, Donnie Hatfield and wife Patsy, Joey Hatfield, Leroy Hatfield and wife Carolyn, and Marty Hatfield and wife Joyce; sister, Sue King and husband David; special friends, Lee Bolton and his coon hunting buddies; in addition to a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Thursday, February 6, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will follow at 8 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Delmus Bruce officiating. Burial will be held at 11 AM on Friday, February 7 in the Halls Cemetery (Stinking Creek).

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.