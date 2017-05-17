By Teresa Brooks

Elbert Clayton Harris, 78, of Craig Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Baptist Health in Lexington.

He was born on March 5, 1939 in Williamsburg, to the late James Emmit Harris and Nola Seymore Harris. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Charlie Harris; a sister, Nannie Strunk and a nephew, Jerry Wayne Harris.

He is survived by several nieces and nephews including Darlene Rose and her husband Leslie of Corbin, Berniece Meadors and husband Randy of Williamsburg, Marilyn Partin of Williamsburg and Mike Harris and wife Elaine of Williamsburg; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, May 16, at the Canadatown Holiness Church with Bro. Clay Canada officiating.

He was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery. Les Rose, Mike Harris, Randy Meadors, Derrick Meadors, Dean Hamblin and Michael Wayne Harris served as pallbearers. Dean Hamblin served as an honorary pallbearer.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.