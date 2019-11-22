Elaine wins immunity challenge, peanut butter and jelly reward for her group











Within the first 15 minutes of Wednesday night’s ninth episode of, “Survivor: Island of the Idols” Whitley County’s Elaine Stott assured herself that she would not be one of the two people eliminated.

That’s because Elaine, along with Noura, each won immunity in this week’s challenge that included a temporary split of the contestants.

The 11 remaining contestants arrived for the immunity challenge.

However, before beginning the challenge, host Jeff Probst told them they would be split into two groups by drawing lots.

Elaine ends up with Missy, Karishma, Tommy and Elizabeth. The other team consists of Aaron, Dan, Lauren, Janet, Noura and Dean.

The contestants are challenged to spin a ball in a hoop they are holding and keep it spinning while balancing on a beam. At regular intervals they must move further out onto the beam while keeping the ball spinning.

The last one from each team wins immunity. The last one between them wins peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for their group.

Elaine’s group comes down to a battle between her and Missy, while the other group becomes a match between Dean and Noura.

When Missy drops her ball, Elaine wins immunity, but continues on in an effort to win the reward.

Noura outlasts Dean, but loses the reward when she tosses her ring in celebration.

“This is like the best moment of my life,” Elaine says to Probst.

“With a bunch of athletes, we happened to get a little redneck game over here,” she says.

“I’m good at redneck things!”

While Elaine and her group heads back to camp to enjoy the reward, the other team is sent off to the old Lairo camp until it is time for the first of two tribal councils.

The losing team will go to tribal council first so when Elaine’s team arrives, they will see the result of that vote.

At the old Lairo camp, Janet confesses that she knows she is the target, especially since Kirshima isn’t part of the group.

Back at Elaine’s group, contestants enjoy their reward.

Missy continues to work the angle with Elizabeth in an effort to eliminate Karishma.

Karishma fights back, telling Elaine that Missy has set her sites on Tommy.

Elaine passes that along to Tommy and the trio hatch a plan to take out Missy.

“Karishma has power tonight. More power than she realizes” Elaine confesses noting it is her vote that will determine whether Tommy or Missy goes home.

Karishma puts herself in an even better situation as she finds a hidden immunity idol while collecting coconuts.

“I’m going to make sure I’m here another day,” she says.

Back at the old Lairo camp discussions turn from Janet to possibly voting out Aaron.

“This group is done with meat shields like Aaron,” she says

When the votes are counted, Aaron is sent packing and becomes the next member of the jury.

“Kudos to them,” Aaron says of being eliminated.

Missy is shocked to see Aaron sitting there as Elaine and her group arrive for the second vote.

“This is not how the jury should be looking,” Missy says.

Karishma elects not to play her idol, knowing that Tommy and Elaine are with her.

When the votes are counted, Missy picks up three and is eliminated.

“Who did it?” Missy asked.

“You came after me,” Tommy replies.

“I had to do it,” Elaine confesses to Missy.

As Missy hugs Elizabeth before leaving, she whispers in her ear.

“You realize now, you gotta kill Elaine. Slowly and methodically.”