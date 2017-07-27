By Dean Manning

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance complaint at a north Corbin hotel Wednesday afternoon and took multiple people into custody after they were found in possession of crystal meth, assorted prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Deputies were called to the Knights Inn on Ky. 770 about 2 p.m.

“The caller reported a lot of trafficking in and out of the room, yelling and screaming and creating a disturbance in that area,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer.

Detective Jason Back along with Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge” responded to the call and reported finding the individuals in possession of a combination of Alpazolam, Methacarbonol, methamphetamine and marijuana. In addition, several of the individuals were found to have outstanding warrants.

Those arrested at the scene and the charges included:

Jody Melton age 31 of London Charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of a controlled substance. This subject was found in possession of crystal meth, needles, a set of digital scales, and Alprazolam pills.

Savannah Minton age 28 of Corbin Charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence– found with Methacarbonol pills, and other pills

Vanessa Lowe age 26 of Corbin Charged with possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence–found with Methacarbonol pills, and other pills

Michael Thomas age 54 of Corbin Charged with possession of marijuana

Harry Day age 26 of Corbin charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of marijuana

Jewona Roark age 45 of London Charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

Kattie French age 24 of Corbin Charged on a Whitley County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operators license and contempt of court

Damien Wilson age 22 of Keavy Charged on a Russell County bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle – first offense- this subject was also charged on a Laurel County bench warrant arrest for failure to appear in court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.

Acciardo said another male suspect was able to flee the scene and elude law enforcement.

“None of the others would provide his identity,” Acciardo said.

All eight individuals were lodged in the Laurel County detention Center. Bailiff Robert Reed and Bailiff Jerry Poynter assisted at the scene.